Johnson, No. 10 Auburn knock off No 2 Georgia, 40-17

Ryan Davis returned a punt 26 yards into Georgia territory, with the flag pushing Auburn even closer to the goal line. Then Davis took a screen pass 32 yards for a touchdown to make it 30-7. Darius Slayton made a 42-yard scoring grab earlier, rolling into the end zone.

The Bulldogs added a touchdown in the final minutes. Chubb gained just 27 yards on 11 carries with a 1-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Michel ran nine times for 21 yards.

Jake Fromm was 13-of-28 passing for 184 yards and a late touchdown pass. Smart said Auburn "whipped" the Bulldogs at the lines of scrimmage.

"Humility is always a week away, and I think this team will answer and respond the right way," he said. "We've got some good leaders in that room, and they want to improve on what they just showed."

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: Made too many mistakes in the season's biggest game. Fromm faced heavy pressure and was sacked four times. Was trying to move to 10-0 for the first time since 1982 and fourth overall.

Auburn: Had its best all-around performance of the year, making big plays on special teams, offence and defence. Outgained Georgia 488-230 in total yards. Set up a huge Iron Bowl showdown in two weeks, barring a stunning loss in between. Johnson said it was the offensive line's best performance, Malzahn had the same assessment of the defensive front.

HYPING KERRYON

Malzahn thinks Johnson should be in the Heisman Trophy mix. "He's one of the best running backs in the country if not the best," the coach said. "He proved it tonight. He needs to be in the Heisman talk.

CHUBB'S MILESTONE

It was a frustrating night for Chubb but he did pass Bo Jackson, Auburn's 1985 Heisman Trophy winner, and move into fourth on the SEC's all-time rushing chart with 4,318 yards.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts Kentucky Saturday in its final SEC game.

Auburn plays Louisiana-Monroe in what should probably be little more than an Iron Bowl tuneup.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press