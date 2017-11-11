No. 4 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic with 31-14 victory over FSU

"The story of the night was definitely the defence and the turnovers," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Especially that one by Van Smith. And we finally got that drive that we needed" in Etienne's second TD.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen knocked away Blackman's fourth-down pass with 2:13 left to end the Seminoles' comeback hopes.

It's the fifth time in Swinney's nine full seasons that he has taken the Tigers to the conference title game.

For Florida State (3-6, 3-5), it marked its first losing ACC record since 2006. And the Seminoles' landmark streak of 35 straight bowl games is in jeopardy, too — they have three games left against Delaware State, rival Florida and Louisiana-Monroe.

Bryant finished with 151 yards passing. He also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown. Adam Choice had a 10-yard TD run with 35 seconds left for Clemson's final score.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said his team will regroup and prepare to build on its second half.

"We usually find a way to win games like these," he said. "We've got to find that again."

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles defence can play with anyone and, with just a little offensive help, should be able to keep the team in its remaining games. Florida State rescheduled the game with Louisiana-Monroe, postponed by Hurricane Irma, for Dec. 2 with potential bowl eligibility on the line.

Clemson: The Tigers had another uneven offensive showing with Bryant struggling on longer passes. While Clemson has a defence capable of carrying it to another deep playoff run, it must show more consistency and effectiveness on offence to make it through the more difficult opponents looming in the post-season.

INJURY ISSUE

Clemson played without a pair of key defensive starters in tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Kendall Joseph. Lawrence, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound sophomore, was out with a foot injury. Joseph, the team's second-leading tackler, sustained a leg injury last week against North Carolina State. Cornerback Ryan Carter missed much of the final stretch after he was hit hard on a punt return by Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice. Rice was flagged for targeting.

BREAKING THROUGH

Florida State got its first touchdown in the third quarter this season on Patrick's run. The Seminoles have scored just 16 third-quarter points in nine games.

UP NEXT

Florida State returns home to play Delaware State on Saturday.

Clemson also plays an FCS opponent, taking on Citadel on Saturday.

