Ouachita Baptist edges Little Rock 81-79

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jontavis Willis scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ouachita Baptist held off Little Rock for an 81-79 win Saturday.

Matt Stanley hit all three of his shots from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, Mahlon Martin and Wesley Franklin added 11 points apiece and Aitor Lopez-Breton had 10 for Ouachita Baptist, an NCAA Division II program.

The Tigers took the lead for good with a 9-1 spurt to close out the opening half and carried a 40-34 advantage into the break. Trey Harris had a 3-pointer during the go-ahead run.

Little Rock outscored Ouachita Baptist 45-41 over the final 20 minutes and closed the gap to two with Damir Hadzic's layup just ahead of the buzzer in what was the season opener for the Trojans.