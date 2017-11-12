Ottawa tops Colorado 4-3 to sweep Sweden games

Elliott stopped 26 shots, and the Flyers were blanked for the fourth time this season.

RANGERS 4, OILERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Nash scored twice, leading New York to its season-high sixth straight win.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers, and Michael Grabner added an empty-netter with 1.4 seconds remaining. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves, and Mats Zuccarello picked up two assists.

Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers, who lost to the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

PREDATORS 5, PENGUINS 4, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the shootout winner to lift Nashville past Pittsburgh in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators won for the fourth straight game and handed Pittsburgh its fourth loss in five games.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist in his Predators debut, after arriving from Ottawa in a three-way trade earlier in the week.

Forsberg and Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators in the shootout, with Sidney Crosby scoring Pittsburgh's lone shootout goal.

P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok also scored in regulation for Nashville. Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel and Brian Dumoulin countered for Pittsburgh.

ISLANDERS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — John Tavares scored early to start New York's three-goal first period, Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots and the Islanders beat St. Louis.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Joshua Ho-Sang also scored to help the Islanders bounce back from a 5-0 loss at Dallas the previous night. Greiss won for the third time in his last four starts for New York, which had just one win in its previous four games (1-2-1).

Brayden Schenn and Scottie Upshall scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen had 14 saves before he was pulled after Ho-Sang put the Islanders up 4-0 at 3:35 of the second period. Carter Hutton came on and stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, Curtis McElhinney stopped 38 shots and the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series.

Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau also scored to help the Leafs win their fourth straight one night after a 3-2 overtime victory at home over the Bruins.

Frank Vatrano had Boston's goal and Tuukka Rask finished with 21 saves. The Bruins have lost four of five games (1-3-1).

BLACKHAWKS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Saad scored at 1:44 of overtime, and Chicago got a sorely needed victory on the road.

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and Gustav Forsling also scored for Chicago, which trailed 3-1 after two. Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots.

The Blackhawks had dropped five of seven.

Brock McGinn scored twice and Jeff Skinner also had a goal for Carolina. Scott Darling, who spent the previous three seasons with the Blackhawks, finished with 26 saves.

JETS 4, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrik Laine scored in his fifth straight game, Steve Mason stopped 29 shots and Winnipeg rallied from an early hole.

One night after ending their nine-game points streak at Vegas, the Jets fell behind early before rallying behind Mason and Mark Scheifele.

Mason, who came on in relief of Connor Hellebuyck against the Golden Knights, was sharp in his first start since Oct. 27, helping the Jets withstand Arizona's early push with some difficult saves to win for the first time this season (1-3-1).

Matt Hendricks scored his first goal of the season in the second period and Scheifele beat Antti Raanta for his 100th career goal in the third. Scheifele also had an assist on Kyle Connor's goal later in the third period, giving him seven goals and 12 points the past seven games.

Laine scored an empty-net goal for his ninth of the season.

CANADIENS 2, SABRES 1, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime, sending Montreal to the win.

Pacioretty broke in alone and beat Chad Johnson with a backhand shot.

Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal, and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves to improve to 4-1-0. The Canadiens have won four of five to improve to 8-9-1.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for Buffalo. The Sabres were coming off a 4-1 home loss to Florida on Friday night.

BLUE JACKETS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Johnson scored in the ninth round of the shootout, lifting the Blue Jackets to the road win.

Columbus stopped a four-game losing streak and halted Detroit's run of shootout victories at 12.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets in regulation, and Andreas Athanasiou replied for the Red Wings.

DEVILS 2, PANTHERS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Cory Schneider made 32 saves to help New Jersey stop a four-game slide.

Damon Severson and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils (10-4-2).

The Panthers have lost seven of 10. James Reimer made 19 stops, and Nick Bjugstad scored Florida's lone goal.

SHARKS 5, CANUCKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture and Chris Tierney each scored twice to help San Jose keep up its dominance over Vancouver.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Aaron Dell stopped 41 shots for his second career shutout as San Jose won for the fifth time in six games. The Sharks swept all five games of last year's series from the Canucks and picked up where they left off.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 29 shots for Vancouver, which has lost three of four.

By The Associated Press