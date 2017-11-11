Defending champ Paul Goydos opens lead in Phoenix

Goydos won last year at Desert Mountain in Scottdale, about 35 miles northeast of the new venue just north of downtown Phoenix. He's trying to join Mike Hill (1990-91), Jim Thorpe (2006-07) and John Cook (2009-10) as the only players to win the season finale in consecutive years.

The two-time PGA Tour winner took the 3M Championship in Minnesota in August — shooting a tour season-best 60 in the second round — for his fifth senior title.

Janzen won his lone senior title in 2015.

Sutherland hit a 4-iron from 231 yards to 5 feet to set up the closing eagle.

"That was the best 4-iron I've hit in a while," Sutherland said.

Winless on the senior tour, Sutherland entered the week fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup season points standings, the last spot where the player has to only win the tournament to top the yearlong competition.

"I played good, got myself back in the tournament," Sutherland said. "But you're going to have to go out and probably shoot something similar to that tomorrow."

The only player to shoot 59 in senior tour history, the 53-year-old Sutherland has 14 top-10 finishes this season, finishing second three times and third twice. His lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship.

"I can't change what happened yesterday, what's happened in the past, so I just keep moving forward," Sutherland said. "I can't change what happened at a tournament earlier this year, so I'm not going to dwell on that at all tomorrow. It will have no effect."

Scott McCarron is second in the season standings, followed by Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Sutherland. McCarron was tied for eighth at 8 under after a 66, Perry was tied for 17th at under after a 66, and Jimenez was tied for 34th at 1 over after a 69.

"I had a lot of really good putts that just didn't go in," McCarron said. "They're right on the edge all day long. So it was one of those days that could have been really, really low. But I've got a chance tomorrow. I've got one round left, and if you had told me at the start of the year you have one round left to win the Schwab Cup, I'd would say what a wonderful opportunity."

Langer opened the playoffs with victories in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, and took the PowerShares QQQ Championship two weeks ago in Thousand Oaks, California.

The 60-year-old Geman won three of the tour's five majors this season and has a tour-best seven victories. He has never won the season-ending event, finishing in the top 10 seven times in nine starts.

By The Associated Press