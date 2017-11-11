Roslovic leads Moose past Barracuda 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Manitoba Moose past the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 on Saturday for their fourth-straight win in American Hockey League action.

JC Lipon, Jansen Harkins and Mike Sgarbossa rounded out the attack for the Moose (8-4-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Brandon Bollig and Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose (4-6-1).

Eric Comrie made 36 saves for the win in net. Troy Grosenick turned aside 11-of-16 shots through 40 minutes before giving way to Antoine Bibeau, who stopped all five shots he faced.