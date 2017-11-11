Canadiens' Montoya out with concussion

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be without backup goaltender Al Montoya indefinitely after they announced on Saturday that he suffered a concussion.
Zach Fucale was recalled from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis Friday after the Canadiens announced that Montoya had an upper-body injury.
Montreal is already without star goalie Carey Price, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Montoya, 32, is 2-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against average and .863 save percentage so far this season.
Charlie Lindgren has filled the void in net for the Habs with both Montoya and Price hurt.
The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .961 save percentage while also earning one shutout.
By The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be without backup goaltender Al Montoya indefinitely after they announced on Saturday that he suffered a concussion.
Zach Fucale was recalled from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis Friday after the Canadiens announced that Montoya had an upper-body injury.
Montreal is already without star goalie Carey Price, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Montoya, 32, is 2-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against average and .863 save percentage so far this season.
Charlie Lindgren has filled the void in net for the Habs with both Montoya and Price hurt.
The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .961 save percentage while also earning one shutout.
By The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be without backup goaltender Al Montoya indefinitely after they announced on Saturday that he suffered a concussion.
Zach Fucale was recalled from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis Friday after the Canadiens announced that Montoya had an upper-body injury.
Montreal is already without star goalie Carey Price, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Montoya, 32, is 2-1-0 with a 3.77 goals-against average and .863 save percentage so far this season.
Charlie Lindgren has filled the void in net for the Habs with both Montoya and Price hurt.
The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .961 save percentage while also earning one shutout.
By The Canadian Press