Coach K wins 1,000th at No. 1 Duke, 99-69 over Utah Valley

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah Valley: It's bound to get easier for the Wolverines, who took on — and gave headaches to — another blueblood program in the top five. One night after leading Kentucky by 12 in the second half of a 10-point loss, Utah Valley handed the Blue Devils their first deficit of the young season and led for nearly 7 minutes of the first half. The Wolverines used four guards and a 7-footer (Manyang) to bother Duke.

Coach Mark Pope said scheduling Kentucky and Duke, back to back, might appear "moronic" to outsiders but "this is where we're trying to go, and we're trying to get there fast."

Duke: The freshmen will be the story of the season — the Blue Devils even used five at once for the 3-minute stretch that sparked the game-breaking run — and now the focus is how they'll handle their next game, the showdown with second-ranked Michigan State in Chicago. Without question it will be the biggest stage so far for a Duke team that starts four freshmen — the first time the Blue Devils have done that since Johnny Dawkins and Mark Alarie were first-year players in 1982-83.

STAT LINES

Bagley started his college career with consecutive 20-point games and double-doubles, after finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds against Elon on Friday night. . Duval has 20 assists and one turnover in two games.

KEY STRETCH

Duke had five freshmen on the court — Bagley, Carter, Trent, Jordan Goldwire and Alex O'Connell — after Allen picked up his second foul with 11:38 left in the first half. In that group's 3 minutes together, they reeled off nine quick points and forced three consecutive turnovers.

STAR WATCH

Allen became the first non-freshman to score for Duke when his dunk with just under 3 minutes before halftime. That made it 42-31 and put the Blue Devils up by double figures for good.

CONNECTIONS

Utah Valley assistant Chris Burgess was on the Duke teams that reached the Elite Eight in 1998 and the national title game a year later.

HE SAID IT

"And here's to the next thousand wins at Duke!" — Battier, to Krzyzewski.

UP NEXT

Utah Valley: The Wolverines finally face a non-Top 25 opponent Tuesday night when they visit Idaho State.

Duke: The Blue Devils face No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday night in Chicago in the Champions Classic.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press