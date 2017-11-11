South Dakota pulls away from Mayville State in 87-59 win

VERMILLION, S.D. — Matt Mooney scored 13 points with 6-for-11 shooting and South Dakota won its season opener 87-59 over NAIA program Mayville State on Saturday night.

Tyler Hagedorn and Tyler Peterson added 11 points each and Brandon Armstrong had 10 for South Dakota, last season's Summit League champion. The Coyotes controlled the boards 53-36 and never trailed.

Late in the opening half, Mayville State closed to within two, 31-29, with a 3-pointer from Gonzalo Munez before South Dakota pulled away with a 13-2 run stretching across both sides of the break. Mooney had a 3-pointer and two jumpers in the breakaway run.

A pair of free throws from Dan Jech with 14:23 left to play extended the advantage to 53-43 and South Dakota led by double figures the rest of the way.