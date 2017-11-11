Sanford's career-high 31 lead Toledo over Saint Joseph's

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaelan Sanford set career highs with 31 points and eight assists to help Toledo beat Saint Joseph's 98-87 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
The Rockets jumped to an 18-4 lead to start the game and never trailed despite a late challenge from the Hawks. Saint Joseph's closed the deficit all the way to 66-64 when Shavar Newkirk made a trio of free throws with 9:44 left in the game.
Nate Navigato's 3-pointer ended that run and sparked an 18-6 Toledo run from which the Rockets never looked back.
Toledo made 14 of 25 from 3-point range. Sanford was 4 of 6 from the arc and 11 of 16 overall from the field. Navigato added five 3s and tied a career high with 22 points, and Tre'Shaun Fletcher scored 13.
Newkirk led Saint Joseph's with 21 points, James Demery and Taylor Funk added 16 each, and Lamarr Kimble scored 10.
By The Associated Press
