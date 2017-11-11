Tejada scores 24 in debut, Lehigh beats Marist 84-76 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Lance Tejada scored 24 points in his Lehigh debut and the Mountain Hawks beat Marist 84-76 in overtime on Saturday night in an opener for both teams.

It was Lehigh's first season-opeining win since 2008.

Caleb Bennett gave Lehigh an 80-76 lead on a driving layup, Marist was called for a 5-second violation and Pat Andree hit two free throws for a six-point lead with 15.9 left. Kyle Leufroy made a steal from behind and added two more free throws to seal it.

Kahron Ross added 17 points and three assists for Lehigh, which is coming off two straight appearances in the Patriot League championship game. Ross entered needing 34 assists to become the program's career leader and 67 to become the all-time conference leader.