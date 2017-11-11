Beal, defence lead Wizards to 113-94 win over Hawks

It was an 11-point game before Washington's second unit began the fourth quarter on an 18-2 run. That allowed coach Scott Brooks to keep rest his starters for the remainder of the game.

"Lots of good play off the bench," Brooks said. "Guys were moving the ball and looking for each other. That's progress and hopefully we can continue to build off a game like tonight."

TIP-INS:

Hawks: Have allowed at least 110 points in seven consecutive games. ... Attempted 19 3-pointers in the first half, making eight. ... F Mike Muscala (ankle) missed his fourth straight game.

Wizards: Began the game 0 for 9 from beyond the arc before Morris' 3-pointer cut it to 37-36 with 4:08 left in the first half. Beal followed with another 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good. ... Wall picked up his fourth foul with 4:34 left in the third quarter. He sat the rest of the night with the game out of reach.

BENCH PRESS

Oubre led a Washington bench that outscored Atlanta's 54-37. He also had eight of the Wizards' 14 steals.

KIEFF-ICIENT SHOOTING

In his fifth game back from injury, Morris shot 8 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He also blocked two shots and made a steal.

A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Brooks raved about the atmosphere at the arena the Wizards share with the Capitals after attending Washington's 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. He admitted he didn't understand all the nuances of hockey.

"To me, it was a lot of turnovers," he quipped.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Finish a three-game road swing at New Orleans on Monday.

Wizards: Close a stretch of six out of seven at home on Monday against Sacramento.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Ian Quillen, The Associated Press