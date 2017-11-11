Michigan pulls away late for 86-66 win over North Florida

The Wolverines are expected to lean on a pair of transfers — Matthews and Jaaron Simmons — but they had their ups and downs. Matthews scored the first two points of the game and kept right on shooting. By halftime, he was 5 of 13 from the field.

"Shots missed," Matthews said. "It's a game of imperfection, you're not going to make every shot. I'm going to continue to shoot those shots and hopefully the ball drops."

Matthews finished 9 of 19. Simmons scored only two points.

POINT GUARDS

Michigan coach John Beilein said he'd like to pare his point guard rotation down to two players. Zavier Simpson started and had nine assists in 18 minutes. Simmons played 10 minutes and Eli Brooks played 14.

"We've got to get Jaaron more minutes than he did today, but Zavier's such a great defender that we chose to go with that," Beilein said.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys made a game of it until the last 10 minutes, but North Florida had 24 turnovers, which was a real problem against a Michigan team that committed only 10.

"We shot 60 per cent from 3, we're a 3-point shooting team, and we're trying to force the ball. It makes no sense," Driscoll said.

Michigan: The final score was a bit deceiving on a night Michigan didn't look that dominant, but the Wolverines were impressive in breaking the game open late. Matthews settled down and took better shots in the second half, but it will probably take some time before Michigan's offence flows the way it usually does.

UP NEXT

North Florida: No rest for the weary. The Ospreys have one day off before playing again Monday night at Virginia Commonwealth.

Michigan: The Wolverines host Central Michigan on Monday night.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press