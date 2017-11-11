Ben Smith scores twice, Marlies down Devils

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Ben Smith scored two of the Marlies' four third-period goals as Toronto downed the Binghamton Devils 4-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Smith's seventh and eighth goals of the season came six minutes apart to give the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate a 3-1 lead. He now has 15 points in 15 games to lead the Marlies in scoring.

Toronto wrapped up its six-game road trip 5-1-0.

Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen also scored in the final 20 minutes for the Marlies (11-4-0), who got a 16-save outing from Calvin Pickard. Defenceman Justin Holl tacked on two assists.