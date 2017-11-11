Thompson, Seibring spark Elon's rout of William Peace, 96-53

ELON, N.C. — Dmitri Thompson and Tyler Seibring combined to score 31 points as Elon bounced back from dropping its opener at Duke to bounce Division III William Peace, 96-53 Saturday night.

One night after the Blue Devils held Elon to 40 per cent shooting in a 97-68 loss, the Phoenix knocked down 50.7 per cent (34 of 67) in routing the Pacers.

Seibring and Steven Santa Ana both hit 3-pointers to spark Elon to a 19-9 start of the game and the Phoenix stretched that lead to 44-25 by intermission. Elon finished the game shooting 13-for-35 from long range. The Phoenix held a commanding 58-24 advantage on the boards.

Thompson scored 16 points to lead the Phoenix a night after leading them with a 13-point effort. Seibring finished with 15 points.