Texas closer to bowl-eligible with 42-27 win over Kansas

"I think we left a lot of chances out there," Kansas coach David Beaty said. "I'll say this about Carter Stanley: that might be one of the toughest cats I've ever been around. They knocked the fool out of that guy today. He is bleeding from every part of his body, and he gets up."

Texas: The Longhorns offence still struggled for long stretches and the defence had one of its more uneven outings in weeks, giving Herman something new to worry about in a late-season fight for a bowl game. The secondary clearly missed suspended cornerback Holton Hill, who will not return this season. A change at kicker resulted in another missed field goal.

ONSIDE FAIL

Enduring yet another woeful season, Kansas came in looking for any spark of life. The Jayhawks tried an onside kick at the start of the game. It was easily smothered by Texas' John Burt and the Longhorns were quickly up 7-0 when Buechele found Joe wide open with a deep throw across the middle.

DEFENSIVE SCORES:

Davis' touchdown interception return was the Longhorns' fifth of the season, tying a school record last accomplished in 2000. It was also the senior's first career interception. Despite its struggles on offence much of this season, Texas has scored seven non-offensive touchdowns. Davis also recovered a fumble that set up a second quarter touchdown and got the interception that killed a promising Kansas drive late in the second quarter.

"All I could see was the end zone. I saw the whole D-line blocking," Davis said about his weaving sprint to the end zone on his interception.

"When you're playing to win, scoring points on defence and getting turnovers, that's a big part of that," Herman said.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays No. 5 Oklahoma next Saturday.

Texas plays at West Virginia next Saturday with a chance to earn a sixth win to become bowl-eligible.

___

By Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press