Harden lifts Rockets to 111-96 win over Grizzlies

"It's not going to happen overnight, but as long as we're consistent and we know what the long-term goal is, we'll be all right," Harden said. "There's going to be times when we get up big and let it slip away, but tonight was a really good job of, when they went on a run, we sustained it and built it back up."

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 22 points in 29 minutes off the bench. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley struggled from the floor, scoring 15 and 12, respectively.

Ben McLemore made his season debut and Grizzlies debut, returning from an Aug. 8 surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. McLemore had four points and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in his first game since joining the Grizzlies after four seasons in Sacramento.

The Rockets led 62-50 at halftime behind 22 first-half points from Harden.

Grizzlies: Memphis' bench outscored Houston's bench 50-19, led by Evans' 22 points and Chandler Parsons, who had 10. Memphis' bench entered Saturday outscoring opposing second units 483-281. The Grizzlies reserves have outscored their opposing counterparts in every game but one this season.

Rockets: Nene played seven minutes but sat out in the second half with ankle soreness. . Luc Mbah a Moute, who entered the game questionable with a left knee contusion, played 28 minutes. . Clint Capela had seven points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

As part of Houston's new "First Shot" promotion where a local celebrity attempts a free-throw before tipoff for charity, retired astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain Mark Kelly clanked his shot off the backboard. Kelly sat courtside during the game with wife and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

For the third straight home Rockets game since the Houston Astros won their first World Series, an Astros player was in attendance. This time, Astros utility player Marwin Gonzalez sat courtside next to Astros owner Jim Crane. When announced on the videoboard, Gonzalez received what sounded like the loudest ovation from the Toyota Center crowd of the night.

