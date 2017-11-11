Late TD lifts No. 1 Alabama over No. 18 Mississippi St 31-24

"Sometimes you need hard," Saban said. "If we're going to beat really good teams, if we're going to compete, we've got to learn how to compete in close games where every play counts. Where you've got to play every play for 60 minutes."

The game was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than a touchdown. Mississippi State pushed ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Aeris Williams. It was the first touchdown the Bulldogs had scored against Alabama since 2014 and the first time they'd taken the lead against the Tide since 2008.

Alabama's defence has been dominant for most of the season, but several injuries at linebacker throughout the season finally appeared to take a toll. Mississippi State's power running game gained 172 yards, but in the end Alabama was able to slow the Bulldogs down.

"It hurts," said Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who threw two Hail Mary attempts to no avail in the closing moments. "It doesn't matter who we lost to or how much we lost by, we lost a game we should have won."

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen — who is now 0-9 against the Tide — said he didn't regret the team's decision to try and put pressure on Hurts late.

"We are an aggressive defence," Mullen said. "We came after them. That's our style. We are not going to charge our style or get conservative."

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Crimson Tide found a way to survive arguably their toughest test of the season. Hurts completed 10 of 19 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. Ridley caught five passes for 171 yards.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs did just about everything right except for win the game. Fitzgerald completed 13 of 24 passes for 158 yards and ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Williams ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Mercer next Saturday.

Mississippi State plays at Arkansas next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

By David Brandt, The Associated Press