QMJHL Roundup: Armada top Titan 4-3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Alain had two goals and an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored the winner and Pascal Corbeil also chipped in for the Armada (14-3-2).

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel struck twice and Jordan Maher had the other for Acadie-Bathurst (11-6-5).

Francis Leclerc turned aside 30 shots for the win in net as Reilly Pickard made 20 saves in defeat.