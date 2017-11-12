Porzingis returns to score 34, Knicks beat Kings 118-91

NEW YORK — Back after a one-game absence to rest, Kristaps Porzingis picked up where he left off in his last game and helped the New York Knicks get another big win at home.

Porzingis scored 34 points, Courtney Lee added a season-high 20 and the Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 118-91 Saturday night for their fourth straight home victory.

After reaching the 40-point mark for the first time in his career last Sunday, Porzingis missed New York's loss at Orlando on Wednesday night due to ankle and elbow injuries. His elbow swelled up again after crashing to the colour on a couple of plays and he was pulled with the Knicks leading 88-60 with 2:53 left in the third.

"It has been a long time since we got a win like this," Porzingis said. "Other guys can get some minutes and get their rhythm. Obviously, I wanted to be on the floor, I don't want to sit out. But it's nice. My body didn't take as much damage, maybe, this game. I'll (have) a longer rest until the next game."

The break on the bench served him well. The Knicks will count on the NBA's second-leading scorer Monday night in a rematch with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks won the teams' last meeting on Oct. 29 behind 32 points and 12 rebounds from Porzingis.

"He was starting to look, getting tired," New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. "We'll need him for 82 games. . But I am sure KP will get a career-high again, probably pretty soon."

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, who led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter.

New York improved to 7-5, marking the first time since the 2012-13 season it has had a winning record after 12 games.

Skal Labissiere scored 19 points and Buddy Hield chipped in 17 for the Kings, whose two-game winning streak was snapped after building a double-digit lead early in the first quarter.

"We made a couple of shots and they didn't score the first three or four possessions, but after that it was a run-away train," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "I think we were running in mud most of the first half; especially we didn't have enough life. They made us pay."