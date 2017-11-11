NAU holds off Montana St. at the end in 37-36 victory

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Joe Logan ran for 142 yards and two scores and his 2-yard plunge with 4:49 remaining gave Northern Arizona the lead for good in its 37-36 win against Montana State on Saturday night.

Logan's final touchdown put Northern Arizona (7-3, 6-1 Big Sky) out front 37-30, but the Bobcats marched 75-yards in 10-plays and scored with 32 seconds left when Chris Murray threw a 21-yard score to Kevin Kassis to reduce the deficit to 37-36.

The Bobcats played for the win but the 2-point conversion failed. The Lumberjacks recovered the on-side kick and downed the ball to end the game.

Case Cookus threw for 314 yards and a touchdown in his return to action after being ejected last week for targeting in a 17-15 loss at Montana. The Lumberjacks remain in a three-way tie atop the conference with Southern Utah and Weber State.