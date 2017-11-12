Gasol's 21 leads short-handed Spurs by Bulls, 133-94

San Antonio was also almost without Gay, who was "50/50" with an ailing back, but the veteran forward played 18 minutes.

"Rudy performed well," Popovich said. "He had a sore back, but he came out and played. Stayed in the game. I wanted to bring him out, but he wanted to get some more minutes. I thought he was really aggressive on offence."

San Antonio raced to a 30-8 lead in the opening quarter, extending the margin to 22 points at the close of the period.

The Bulls shot 35 per cent and did not have any fastbreak points in the first quarter while the Spurs had eight.

"We haven't been playing with that edge," Chicago centre Robin Lopez said. "I know we haven't been talking. I know myself, there was a couple of plays where I wasn't communicating the right way and I gave up a bucket. We just haven't had that contagious communication that breeds good plays, that breeds hustle plays."

Lopez and Bobby Portis each had 17 points to lead the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago had nine steals after averaging 10.3 in its previous three games. ... The Bulls trailed by 22 points after the first quarter. It was the Spurs' largest margin after the opening period since leading by 24 in Chicago in 2014. ... Justin Holiday was 1 for 4 on 3-pointers, snapping a 15-game streak in which me made at least two 3s. ... The Bulls have lost four straight in San Antonio. Chicago's last victory at the AT&T Center was Jan. 29, 2014.

Spurs: Forbes is the third undrafted player under 6-foot-4 player to start a game in franchise history, joining Avery Johnson and Anthony Carter. ... Gay has 10-plus points in 10 of 13 games this season. Ginobili is the only Spurs reserve with more double-digit scoring through 13 games in the past 30 years. Ginobili had 10-plus points in all 13 games in 2008, when he won the Sixth Man of the Year. ... The Spurs had two back-to-back games at home in the same month for the first time in franchise history.

BABY BULLS

Chicago has 12 players with less than three years of experience, which could factor into the team's 2-9 start, but it shouldn't.

"You can if you want an excuse, a bad excuse," Bulls veteran Quincy Pondexter said. "I don't think we believe in excuses. I don't think we feel sorry for ourselves. I think we have to figure out a way to make something click for us."

Pondexter and Lopez are the only players on Chicago's roster that have been in the NBA more than five seasons.

DOING WELL

Kyle Anderson has started every game at small forward this season in place of Leonard.

"He's splaying a complete game," Popovich said. "He's playing with high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor. He's much more confident in what he does. People enjoy playing with him. He moves the basketball, he hits the open man and he's getting more confident in his own shot."

SPARTAN REUNION

Forbes and Chicago reserve Denzel Valentine reunited after having played basketball together since they were seven-years old and into careers at Michigan State.

By Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press