Erdely scores 3 TDs; UAB continues to roll, beats UTSA 24-19

SAN ANTONIO — A.J. Erdely accounted for three touchdowns and UAB held on to beat UTSA 24-19 on Saturday night.

The Blazers (7-3, 5-2 Conference USA), who beat Rice last week to become bowl eligible, have won five of their last six games.

Erdely ran for two scores from inside the 4-yard line and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to give UAB a 21-6 halftime lead.

Dalton Sturm had a 24-yard touchdown run for UTSA (5-4, 2-4) early in the fourth quarter before Nick Vogel kicked a 48-yard field goal for the Blazers to make it 24-13.