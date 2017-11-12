Love, Korver lead Cavaliers past Mavericks

DALLAS — Not much has come easy for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Facing one of the worst teams in the league, the Cavs needed a big fourth quarter to hold off the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Love had 29 points and 15 rebounds and Kyle Korver scored all 13 of his points in the final period to help the Cavaliers beat the Mavericks 111-104 Saturday night.

Cleveland took control of the game in third quarter and led by as many as 11 in the fourth, then saw the Mavericks twice cut the deficit to one point. Dallas could never break through, though, missing three shots that would have given them the lead.

With the American Airlines Center crowd standing for most of the game's final four minutes, Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left that would have put Dallas up by one.

Korver — who hit three 3s in the quarter — was fouled on the rebound as he crashed to the floor, then made both free throws to put the Cavs up 106-102. Cleveland made seven of its final eight from the line to clinch the game.

LeBron James, averaging 36 points in the Cavs' first five games in November, had just 19 Saturday, but two came on an emphatic dunk with 1:08 to play that put Cleveland up 104-100. He also had 11 rebounds.

"We're just really resilient," James said. "We relied on our championship habits from our guys on the floor, but also trying to get back to our mental toughness and figuring out how to win."

Barnes finished with a team-leading 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Dennis Smith, Jr. had 21 for Dallas, which is tied with Atlanta for the NBA's worst record at 2-11. Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 for the Mavericks.

"It's never usually what happens in those last few minutes that dictates the game," Barnes said. "It's what you did earlier. Unfortunately, that deficit we built — we couldn't really get past it."