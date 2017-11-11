Watson leads Nebraska past Eastern Illinois 72-68

LINCOLN, Neb. — Glynn Watson Jr. hit back-to-back baskets in the last two minutes and made four free throws in the final 12 seconds to lift Nebraska to a 72-68 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Nebraska struggled to score throughout the game, hitting just 39 per cent of its shots from the field and making just 19 of 35 free throws in the season opener for both teams.

Eastern Illinois, which shot 40 per cent for the game, led 54-48 on Montell Goodwin's 3-pointer with 9:14 left.

The Panthers then made just one of their next 10 shots, letting Nebraska get into the lead for good.

"When you go on the road, you've got to make those against a good team, because it's really hard to get opportunities," said Eastern Illinois coach Jay Spoonhour. "Because you talk about good coaches now, I mean, there's some good coaches over there and they're a really, really tough defensive team to play against because it's just hard to make passes because they're just very big."

The Huskers hit a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game and pulled away to lead 66-59 after Watson's two baskets, the second banked in from the lane while falling down, and a pair of Evan Taylor free throws with 45 seconds left.

The Panthers hit three baskets down the stretch, cutting the Husker lead to 68-66 on D'Angelo Jackson's driving layup and free throw with 12.9 seconds left.

Watson hit free throws with 11.8 seconds left and, after another Panther driving layup, with 3.6 seconds remaining to seal the win.

"I was just trying to get fouled to be honest," Watson said. "They were in the bonus. They told us to attack. My shot wasn't falling tonight, so I was just trying to get to the rim and draw fouls and try to make my free throws."

That was fine with Nebraska coach Tim Miles, who wanted to see Watson at the line.