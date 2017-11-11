OHL Roundup: Greyhounds rout Firebirds

FLINT, Mich. — Mac Hollowell had two goals and three assists to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds over the Flint Firebirds 8-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brett Jacklin, Morgan Frost, Conor Timmins, Calvin Martin, Jack Kopacka and Keeghan Howdeshell supplied the rest of the offence for the Greyhounds (15-3-2).

Max Kislinger and Ryan Moore replied for Flint (6-11-2).

Tyler Johnson made 30 saves for the win in net as Garrett Forrest kicked out 30 shots for the Firebirds.