Missouri runs wild against Tennessee for 50-17 victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In his final home game, Missouri's Ish Witter gashed Tennessee's defence for 216 yards rushing as the Tigers cruised to a 50-17 victory on Saturday night.

Witter averaged 9.0 yards per carry and scored a touchdown while exceeding 2,000 yards rushing for his career. Witter, generously listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, has never begun a season as Missouri's No. 1 option at running back, but by virtue of his dependability and durability, he has been a valuable contributor.

"I've never seen a guy give so much to the university, whether it's his time in this building, whether that's him running out there and knowing that three guys are going to take his head off and still sticking his nose in there to get a first down," Tigers' quarterback Drew Lock said.

It was a good night to be a Missouri running back, as Larry Rountree carried 18 times for 155 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the line of scrimmage, with both running backs often reaching the secondary before they were touched. The Volunteers (4-6, 0-6) compounded their problems with numerous missed tackles.

"Both tailbacks are running as physical and tough as anyone we've had around here in a long time," Missouri coach Barry Odom said.

The Tigers racked up 433 yards rushing and 226 yards passing. In its last two games against Tennessee, they have gained a combined 1,399 yards.

"Sometimes it's not setting the front the right way. Sometimes it's getting off blocks and maintaining our gap integrity," Tennessee coach Butch Jones said of his defence's woes. "Everyone on defence is tied to a string. All it takes is one individual to be out of their gap and you're going to give up a big football play."

Lock completed 13 of 28 passes for 217 yards with four touchdowns. Emanuel Hall caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He would have had a much bigger game if not for three drops, including one sure touchdown.

Nigel Warrior intercepted Lock in the first quarter and scored on a weaving 70-yard return, helping the Volunteers tie the game at 7.

Freshman Will McBride, whose redshirt was pulled last week, became Tennessee's third starting quarterback this season, following Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano. McBride showed his toughness late in the first half when he absorbed a huge hit from safety Anthony Sherrils but bounced back to convert on fourth-and-2 with a 22-yard pass to Brandon Johnson. Then he released a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ethan Wolf just before being knocked flat on his back by defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr.