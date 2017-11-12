Mayfield, Anderson lead No. 5 Oklahoma past No. 8 TCU

"He was tremendous tonight," Riley said. "He was awesome. He's got a unique skillset in that he can kind of do it all. He can bring the power, ran through a lot of tackles and made a couple tremendous catches. He's been awesome for us here several weeks in a row."

The poor start for TCU gave coach Gary Patterson flashbacks to a 35-10 loss in Norman in 2008. The Horned Frogs trailed 28-3 at halftime that night.

"It was like 2008 with Sam Bradford," he said. "We spotted them too many points, and finally when we woke up, it was too late. We have to give Oklahoma credit. They got out and outplayed us. We didn't do a great job of tackling in the first half."

TCU is tied for second place in the Big 12 and still has a good chance to reach the conference title game and possibly play the Sooners again.

"We need to win two ballgames," Patterson said. "We still control our own destiny, so it starts with Texas Tech. Here we go. That's pretty much what I told them in the locker room."

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs had allowed 27 points in their four games leading up to Saturday's showdown, but Oklahoma's offence did whatever it wanted in the first half. The Horned Frogs, who have played with the lead for most of the season, didn't have enough firepower to play from behind.

OKLAHOMA: After unleashing a 62-point, 785-yard onslaught against Oklahoma State the previous week , the Sooners simply kept it going in the first half Saturday.

"They're pretty good defensively," Riley said. "We're pretty good offensively. We knew it was going to be a battle. We made some of the plays when it counted. It was a good battle against those guys."

Just as impressive, Oklahoma started freshmen Robert Barnes, Tre Norwood and Tre Brown in its injury-ravaged secondary and played well. The Sooners held the Horned Frogs to 424 total yards and gave up just six points in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU: The Horned Frogs won't drop too far, especially given some of the other losses by top teams across the country. TCU already has quality wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and those will be factored in.

OKLAHOMA: The Sooners could jump to No. 3 after No. 2 Georgia lost to Auburn and No. 3 Notre Dame was throttled by No. 7 Miami. There's a chance the Hurricanes could leapfrog the Sooners because of their margin of victory, but Oklahoma was nearly as impressive against a Top 10 team.

GROUND AND POUND

Oklahoma ran for 200 yards against a TCU defence that led the nation with just 69.7 yards rushing allowed per game. No team had rushed for more than 142 yards against the Horned Frogs this season.

Riley said the offensive line felt it needed to play better this week.

"That was a pretty hungry group coming into this game," he said. "Despite all the scoring last week, we weren't real fired up about how we played up front. Part of that is that our standards are so high. That group responded against a really talented front and a great schemed played very well."

KEEPING IT 100

Anderson ran for at least 100 yards for the fourth straight game. He ran for 147 yards against Kansas State, 181 yards against Texas Tech and 111 against Oklahoma State before his 151-yard performance against TCU. He also has racked up 217 yards and four touchdowns receiving during that stretch.

UP NEXT:

TCU: Plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.

