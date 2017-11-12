Mitchell scores 26 to help Jazz beat Nets 114-106

D'Angelo Russell scored 26 points for the Nets but limped to the locker room with 2:35 to play and did not return. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 19 points and Carroll finished with 15.

"I felt like in the second half we came out more together, focused, more locked in. It showed in our play. Obviously, we're hurt about the loss, but on a good note we competed and were more locked in at the end," Hollis-Jefferson said.

The Nets led 25-20 in first quarter before the Jazz went on the kind of burst they've seldom managed this season. Hood broke out of a recent shooting slump with 14 points in a Utah's 25-4 run.

Hood, who had shot just 27 per cent in his last five games, made a 3-pointer with 7:58 before halftime that gave the Jazz a 45-29 advantage.

Mitchell also bounced back from going 8 for 35 in his last two games to shoot 10 for 18 and come up big in the clutch.

The Nets lost three of five on their trip.

TIP-INS

Nets: Trevor Booker returned after missing four games with a sore lower back and supplied his typical intensity, scoring 12 points and picking up a technical in the second quarter. ... Coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game, "We've won a couple of road games, and now the next step is, can we perform better on a back-to-back. We'll see." ... The Nets still haven't won consecutive road games since the 2015-16 season.

Jazz: After Friday's game, Gobert tweeted a video of the play, saying, "Dove for the ball right..." and also told reporters he thought Dion Waiters crashing into his knee was a dirty play. ... The Jazz haven't topped the 50-per cent mark for field goal percentage in a game since the opener against Denver but came close with 48.2 per cent.

QUOTABLE

"Gritty effort, with Rudy out, in particular and on a back-to-back," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "We came out with a lot of chutzpah. It was good to see. The effort got rewarded with shots going in."

INJURY WATCH

With Jeremy Lin out for the season and Spencer Dinwiddie hampered with hamstring issues, an extended absence for Russell would be a big blow to the Nets. The team's leading scorer at 20.9 points a game landed awkwardly on a drive to the hoop. He went to the sideline and paused there for a bit before slowly walking to the locker room. The Nets say Russell will be evaluated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Jazz: Host Minnesota on Monday night for their eighth home game in the last nine.

By Matthew Coles, The Associated Press