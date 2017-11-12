Newcomers McCoy, Juiston lead UNLV over Florida A&M 108-66

LAS VEGAS — Brandon McCoy scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in his UNLV debut, helping the Runnin' Rebels rout Florida A&M 108-66 on Saturday night.

McCoy, a McDonald's High School All-American from Chicago, had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the first half. Shakur Juiston, the National Junior College Player of the Year, added 19 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with the Rebels (1-0).

McCoy finished 11-of-19 shooting while Juiston made 9 of 11 field goals. Senior Jovan Mooring chipped in 21 points for UNLV, which has won 12 of its last 13 season openers, and is 25-2 in home openers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV jumped out on a 28-8 run while building a 56-27 halftime lead and cruised from there.