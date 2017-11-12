Scheifele scores 100th career goal, Jets beat Coyotes 4-1

Arizona played well early, but lost yet another lead after Zac Rinaldo scored in the first period. Raanta stopped 17 shots for the Coyotes, who dropped to an NHL-worst 2-14-3

"They got their chances and they capitalized," Rinaldo said. "That was the difference."

The Coyotes had scored first in 12 of their first 18 games, tied for best in the NHL. They did it again Saturday night, putting relentless pressure on the Jets until a shot by Alex Goligoski hit Rinaldo amid a mass of bodies in the crease and caromed past Mason.

Holding those leads has been a problem and the Coyotes failed again.

Hendricks scored the tying goal, shooting a loose puck from the slot that appeared to hit Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini's stick and caromed off Raanta's left shoulder.

Scheifele scored on a power play in the third, beating Raanta to the stick side on a shot from the left circle. The Jets who have one of the NHL's best power plays, finished 1 for 2 with the man advantage while Arizona went 0 for 4.

"The difference in this game was special teams," Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. "They took advantage on their power play and we didn't."

Connor one-timed a feed from Scheifele behind the net to put Winnipeg up 3-1.

NOTES: Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson missed his seventh straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Hendricks had not scored in Feb. 16 against Philadelphia. ... Coyotes RW Christian Fischer went off the ice in the first period after a hard hit into the boards, but returned in the second.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Arizona on Tuesday night to start a three-game homestand.

Coyotes: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night to open a four-game road trip.

