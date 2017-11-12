Papua New Guinea beat US 64-0, reach World Cup quarterfinals

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — Lachlan Lam scored two tries on debut as Papua New Guinea overwhelmed the United States 64-0 on Sunday to advance unbeaten into the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup.

Lam lived up to a rich pedigree as the son of one of Papua New Guinea's most famous rugby league products, Adrian Lam, who played 14 times for Queensland in Australia's State of Origin competition and has both played for and coached his home nation.

Playing at halfback, just as his father did, Lam scored the Kumuls' first try and touched down again as Papua New Guinea raced to a 22-0 lead after 16 minutes, putting the result of the match beyond doubt.

Papua New Guinea progressed to the quarterfinals against England, which beat France 36-6 in the last of the group games in Perth on Sunday night, while the United States exited the tournament with three straight losses after being beaten 58-12 by Fiji and 46-0 by Italy.

Ireland posted its largest test victory when it beat Wales 34-6 but was denied a quarterfinals place as the unluckiest team at the tournament.

Oliver Roberts scored two tries and Liam Finn scored a try and kicked five goals from six attempts as Ireland posted its second win from three matches in group play.

But only one team could progress from Group C and Papua New Guinea's 14-6 win over Ireland in the second round ensured the Irish missed out on a quarterfinals place.

PNG beat Wales 50-6 and Ireland by eight points, playing all of their pool matches in front of jubilant home crowds in the capital Port Moresby. Sunday's match was played in intense heat, forcing play to be suspended in both halves for players to rehydrate. PNG will have to adapt for Sunday's quarterfinal against the English in Melbourne, Australia.

The United States was unable to compete with Papua New Guinea's physical style, its pace and offloading ability. Its 27 missed tackles in the first half alone contributed to the home team's largest ever win in a rugby league international, beating the mark it set against Wales earlier in the tournament.

Lam set the ball rolling with his first try in the eighth minute. Winger Justin Olam scored next and went on to score three tries in the match, two in the second half.