NS court allows football game to proceed

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that the Atlantic university football championship game will be played on Tuesday, giving Saint Mary's University a chance to take on the Acadia Axemen in the Loney Bowl.

Saint Mary's football players and fans shook hands in the Halifax courtroom after the decision was handed down on Sunday evening.

"(We're) extremely excited to have the opportunity to play," Huskies coach James Colzie said outside the courtroom. "We've been ready for the past for 48 hours."

The teams were scheduled to face off on Saturday, but the Saint Mary's Huskies were sidelined after the eligibility of one of the Halifax university's players came under scrutiny.

Days before the matchup, the governing body for university athletics in the region, Atlantic University Sport, decided to cancel the game over the eligibility issue and awarded the title to Acadia.

Saint Mary's went to court and lawyers for the parties spent the weekend arguing the matter before Nova Scotia Supreme Court associate justice Deborah Smith.

The players said they were eager to get back on the field on Tuesday in the game that will determine which Atlantic contender will take on Western at the Uteck Bowl next Saturday.

AUS executive director Phil Currie told reporters that the organization will respect the ruling, but said the organization stands by its decision to call off the game, and will continue to pursue the matter in court.

Acadia lawyer John Keith declined to comment on the decision, but during arguments, he repeatedly described the matter as a "mess."

In handing down her decision, Smith said she was inclined to agree with Keith's assessment.