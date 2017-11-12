United States beats Belarus to win its 18th Fed Cup title

"We are really satisfied we gained this result," Belarus captain Eduard Dubrou said. "Today's match has showed we have a good team because last time we faced the team of USA it was 5-love and today we were really close to a good result for us."

Vandeweghe proved the difference between the two teams. She has won all eight Fed Cup matches she's played this season — six singles and two doubles. Vandeweghe is the first player to win eight matches since the current eight-team World Group format was introduced in 2005.

"I had a great time out there," Vandeweghe said. "I really relished in that moment of having the crowd against me and firing myself up and believing in myself."

The 25-year-old Vandeweghe is also the first player to win the maximum six Fed Cup singles in a year since Petra Kvitova for the Czech Republic in 2011.

Stephens has lost six matches since winning the U.S. Open in September. She lost both singles matches here in Minsk, including to Sabalenka on Saturday.

Stephens served for the match against Sasnovich at 5-3 in the third set, but was unable to clinch the title for the United States. It took Sasnovich two attempts, at 6-5 and 7-6 in the third set, to serve out the match.

Sabalenka had an opportunity to take an early lead against Vandeweghe when leading 5-4 but failed to take advantage of a set point on Vandeweghe's serve in the 10th game.

Sabalenka led 4-1 in the tiebreaker but surrendered her lead to a more measured Vandeweghe, who clinched the first set when the Belarussian blasted a forehand wide while going for a winner.

Vandeweghe then jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Sabalenka won her only game of the second set.

"I know she was going to keep swinging," Vandeweghe said. "I know what I had to do and knew what I expected she would do. I just kept the pressure on."

By Sandra Harwitt, The Associated Press