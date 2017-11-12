A home winner at last as Branden Grace triumphs at Sun City

Despite becoming the first man to shoot a 62 at a major when he went 8 under at Royal Birkdale in July, Grace said 2017 had been "a tough year."

He had a tough day on Friday, too, carding 75. He was back in the frame with a third-round 68, but still started Sunday three shots behind Jamieson.

Grace was sublime tee to green in the final round, hitting all 18 greens in regulation. He went bogey-free and made six birdies, but there could have been more if not for the putter letting him down.

That was until No. 16.

"I just knew I had to stay patient and had to take my chances when they came," he said. "I missed a couple of short ones but the big key was 16."

Grace, Jamieson and Dubuisson arrived at the tee on No. 15 all tied for the lead at 10 under and ready to take their battle down the final stretch at Gary Player Country Club. Dubuisson dropped back with a bogey there.

Jamieson then sliced his tee shot at No. 16 way right and the ball disappeared among the hospitality tents only to bounce back into view and settle behind a bunker. His chip over the trap lipped out of the cup, nearly giving him a spectacular birdie.

Grace drilled his long putt into the middle of the hole, though, and reacted with a low fist pump and a shout of joy. He said he and his pregnant wife found out on Wednesday that they were expecting a boy.

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press