Star receivers Dez Bryant, Julio Jones active

The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons will have top receivers Dez Bryant and Julio Jones, respectively, active for the NFC matchup.

Bryant (knee/ankle) and Jones (sore ankle) missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on Friday.

Jones was not included on Atlanta's final injury report, while Bryant was listed as questionable.

The Cowboys are without kicker Dan Bailey (right groin), leaving Mike Nugent as the starter, and starting left tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin). Falcons linebacker Duke Riley (knee) is out and kicker Matt Bryant (calf) is active.