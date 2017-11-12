For Riley and his Huskers, season's going from bad to worse

"You certainly look at that as a valid question about the effort and being ready to go right off the bat, when they return a kickoff for a touchdown," Riley said, referring to Rodney Smith's 100-yard return on the opening kickoff.

Riley, 19-17 in three seasons, noted that the offence went 75 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown on its first possession. By game's end the Huskers had rushed for just 69 yards, totalled 380 and played the second half with backup quarterback Patrick O'Brien because starter Tanner Lee felt ill after taking a hit to the head.

"Here's what happened on the defensive end: They moved the football and we couldn't get them off the field," Riley said, adding the Huskers "never got our feet on the ground at any time that I can remember defensively."

The Huskers finish the regular season at Penn State next week and at home against Iowa on the day after Thanksgiving. They will not be favoured in either game, and if they lose out, they would end with their fewest wins since Bill Jennings' last team went 3-6-1 in 1961.

"Right now, you have to inherently rely on the character of the people around you, the players and the coaches," Riley said. "I think that it sounds like a broken record, but the coaches will get together to plan and prepare and the players, I think, will just have to call upon on their own personal pride to do the right thing.

"Whether or not their lights have been on all the way, whatever that is or the opinion of what it looked like today, these are good kids, they have worked hard, they did prepare. We had a plan. We did not obviously prepare for this. We were surprised by it, but I will continue to say that they had good intentions and tried in every way to get ready to play."

