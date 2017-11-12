Brule, Noreau score in Canada's losing effort

HELSINKI — Gilbert Brule and Maxim Noreau both scored to give Canada short-lived leads in a 4-3 loss to Finland on Sunday at the Karjala Cup.

Christian Thomas scored 6:25 into the third period to tie it 3-3 for Canada (1-2), while Ben Scrivens made 26 saves in net.

"We had lots of guys who played hard this tournament. There was no lack of effort," said head coach Willie Desjardins. "On the power-play, (when) you’re not familiar with each other, that’s a bit of a problem. On the specialty teams, they got a couple. So we have to be better there. I thought we had lots of guys who stepped up and played well. There were guys we brought over, we didn’t know how they’d play, and they played well."

The Karjala Cup is serving as an audition for players looking to crack Canada's roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.