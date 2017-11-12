Butch Jones out as Tennessee's football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee began the season in the Top 25 and is ending it with a coaching change.

The Volunteers fired Butch Jones on Saturday as they enter their final two regular-season games searching for their first Southeastern Conference victory, a stunning fall for a team that had won bowl games each of the last three seasons.

Athletic director John Currie said defensive line coach Brady Hoke would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Jones' firing comes one day after Tennessee (4-6, 0-6) fell 50-17 at Missouri for its fifth loss in its last six games.

"Late last night it was evident this was probably the direction we needed to go for the best of all concerned," Currie said at a Sunday press conference. "We have two games left to play. We wanted our student-athletes to have the best possible chance for success. We want Coach Jones and his family to be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve. We want to be able to focus, from my perspective, on the search going forward.

"None of us want to be in this position. But we are in this position, and now we move forward."

Jones went 34-27 overall and 14-24 in the SEC over five seasons. He led the Vols to a Top 25 finish each of the last two years before the program took a giant step backward this fall.

Currie now must begin a coaching search just 7 1/2 months after taking over as Tennessee's athletic director . Currie said he was looking for someone "with the highest integrity and character, with the skills and vision to propel Tennessee to championships."

"We expect our coach to have the dynamics that would enable him to lead us to where we know Tennessee football can and should be," Currie said. "Our coach needs to know what that looks like."

Jones was making $4.1 million annually and has a contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2021. According to the letter of dismissal Currie sent Sunday, the school owes Jones a buyout of $8.26 million. Currie said Sunday that the buyout for the entire staff is in the "$13 million range," though that figure could be mitigated depending on when and where Jones and his assistants are able to find work.

Jones inherited a program that had posted three straight losing seasons under former coach Derek Dooley . The Vols went 5-7 for a fourth straight losing season in Jones' debut year but followed that up by going 7-6 in 2014 and posting consecutive 9-4 records the last two years.