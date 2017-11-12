Ewing coaches Georgetown past Jacksonville 73-57 in debut

WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing led Georgetown to the pinnacle of college basketball, then had a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. His first game back at his alma mater as coach, though, provided him an entirely new experience.

"As a player, I never really got nervous," Ewing said. "As a coach, I got nervous. The biggest difference is I'm counting on these guys. As a player, I'm counting on myself."

Cheered loudly in his return to Georgetown, Ewing led the Hoyas to a 73-57 win over Jacksonville on Sunday in his sideline debut.

With playing rival Michael Jordan and fellow Georgetown alumni Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Otto Porter Jr. in the arena, along with his former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, Ewing began his first head coaching job at any level.

"I had a lot of friends here," Ewing said. "It meant a lot to me, too, because they showed up to support me."

It also was a sign of how deep Ewing's influence runs at his alma mater more than three decades since he last played for the Hoyas.

"I always tell people I would not have been in the NBA if it wasn't for Patrick Ewing," Mutombo said. "He took Alonzo Mourning and I and told us what it takes to get to the next level. I told him I'm one phone call away. If I have to jump on a flight to D.C., I'll be here."

Spectators cheered when Ewing walked onto the floor for the first time, about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Moments later, Ewing was given an ovation when the spotlight fell on him as he was introduced after the Hoyas' starters.

Jessie Govan led the way for the Hoyas (1-0) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Marcus Derrickson also scored 20.

"The whole team really wanted to get a win in his first game," Govan said. "That was a real big goal of ours."