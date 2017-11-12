UMass Lowell breaks it open in second half, wins 102-63

LOWELL, Mass. — Ryan Jones scored 23 points and UMass Lowell broke open a tie game in the second half with a 31-1 run in taking a 102-63 victory over UMass Boston on Sunday.

The game was tied at 52 with 14 minutes remaining when the River Hawks went on their tear with Matt Harris leading the way with 10 points. Lowell shot 10 of 12 from the floor during the run while the Division II Beacons were 0 of 12.

Shawn Jones added 18 points and six assists for Lowell. Harris scored 17 points, Connor Bennett had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Obadiah Noel 12 points.

Charles Mitchell scored 17 points to lead the Beacons, who were knotted at 42 at halftime after shooting 8 of 12 from the arc but were only 2 of 22 in the second half.