No. 1 UConn routs 10th-ranked Stanford 78-53

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UConn used a balanced offence and a dominant defensive effort to start the season with an easy rout of Stanford.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat the No. 10 Cardinal 78-53 on Sunday in Nationwide Arena, the host site for the 2018 NCAA women's Final Four.

In her seventh career start Dangerfield ran the offence with a sharpshooter's mentality. The sophomore knocked down 6-of-7 3-pointers and recorded four steals. She averaged just 6.1 points per game and shot 31 per cent from 3 last year.

"When you look at our team, by adding another player of her calibre and the way she plays, that changes the makeup of what we're trying to do," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. "She's just so much more offensive minded and she creates a lot of stuff for herself and others."

Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier added 11 and eight points, respectively, for UConn (1-0).

DiJonai Carrington led Stanford with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, despite coming off the bench.

Stanford (0-2) struggled making shots around the rim for a second straight game. The Cardinal made just 5-of-31 shots in the first half and committed 15 turnovers. One positive head coach Tara VanDerveer found in the game was outrebounding UConn 47-40 after being dominated on the glass by Ohio State on Friday.

"I thought we did really well on the glass. Had we rebounded this way against Ohio State, that might've been a different outcome," she said. "This particular time, I think our problem was turnovers and a lack of execution on offence, but I think that will come."

The Huskies dominated from the opening tip, shooting 51 per cent from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half. Tied at four less than two minutes into the game, UConn made its next five shots as a part of a 14-0 run. UConn kept its pace in the second quarter and outscored the Cardinal 23-4, for a 49-14 lead at the half. With 2:50 remaining in the third quarter, Dangerfield hit a 3 to give UConn a 42-point lead, its largest of the game.

A major part of that prolific offence was the defence's ability to create turnovers. Auriemma said his team's first-half defence was close to perfect.