No. 6 Auburn has come a long, long way since LSU

The proof didn't really come until Saturday despite double-digit wins at Arkansas and Texas A&M. The ultimate proof in this state would come in two weeks.

Auburn will be a heavy favourite against Louisiana-Monroe before hosting No. 1 Alabama, which is expected to take over the top playoff ranking.

The winner faces the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

Perhaps the Crimson Tide got a similar turnaround game only without losing. Alabama survived a major scare in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State when Jalen Hurts hit freshman DeVonta Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left to preserve hopes for an undefeated season.

It also set the stage for a high-stakes Iron Bowl. The Tide faces FCS team Mercer in its tuneup before heading to Auburn. Coach Nick Saban said after the game wins like that where a team has to overcome a significant challenge can do "a lot for everybody coming together."

"We haven't always had that when we win 49-0," Saban said. "So it's important that you do that. We still have big games coming up. Really big games. And hopefully we can get our players better, because I do think we need to improve if we're going to finish like we want to."

Ditto for Auburn. The Tigers' offence has improved significantly after a pedestrian start to the season.

Johnson is eighth nationally in yards rushing per game and No. 2 in scoring. Stidham has settled in nicely after being out of football last season following his departure from Baylor. And receivers like Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton have been turning in some big plays.

"We knew we were a good team," Malzahn said. "We had some growing pains early. We had some adversity, things happened, and we didn't respond great. We continue to get better. I've said it before: top teams will find ways to get better."

Auburn certainly has done that.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press