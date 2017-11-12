Higgs leads No. 2 Texas past Stetson in Longhorns' opener

Texas shot a tidy 48.2 per cent. Stetson wasn't bad, either hitting 45.8.

"For an opener, and having a lot of players that are in completely different roles, and (four) new players, it was a good day for us," Texas coach Karen Aston said. "We need to get better defensively. They exposed us in some areas."

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The Hatters had a tough job Sunday. Coach Lynn Bria has replaced three starters from the defending Atlantic Sun regular season champs. Making the task more difficult is that Bria's best player, 6-3 senior Sarah Sagerer, is out with a back injury. Sagerer averaged 10.4 points a game last season while leading the conference in rebounding (8.8) and blocks (3.0). But Bria did use the game to get some experience for four freshmen who are in her rotation.

"I told them, if you can play against them, you can play against anybody," Bria said.

Bria said she expects to have Sagerer back for conference competition, which begins in early January.

Texas: Aston's biggest concern about her team, at least early in the season, is rebounding. That's because Aston's second-and third-best rebounders last season were seniors, and her best, 6-3 Joyner Holmes (8.2), is suspended until Dec. 23 by the university for an unspecified violation. Stetson did not provide the test expected from some nationally ranked opponents before Holmes returns. Texas outrebounded Stetson 51-25.

FAST START FOR LONGHORNS

Texas led 57-33 at halftime thanks largely to a 33-point first quarter. That's the most the Longhorns scored in any quarter since the NCAA switched from two halves to four quarters for women's basketball before the 2015-16 season.

UP NEXT

Stetson hosts Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Texas hosts McNeese State Wednesday morning.

