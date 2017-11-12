Florida left to play spoiler in bowl chase

The first SEC team eliminated from the bowl chase this year was Mississippi, which came into the season banned from post-season play.

The second team out is ... Florida?

It's hard to believe, but while teams like Vanderbilt (4-6) and Missouri (5-5) fight for bowl spots, Florida is now 3-6 after Saturday's loss to South Carolina . The Gators have only two games left on their schedule — they had a game in September against Northern Colorado cancelled because of Hurricane Irma, and it hasn't been rescheduled.

It is possible for a five-win team to make a bowl if there aren't enough .500 teams to fill all the slots, but don't expect to see Florida — which is being led by an interim coach after the midseason firing of Jim McElwain — playing in the post-season.