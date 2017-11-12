No. 14 Lady Vols trounce East Tennessee State 87-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On a day that Tennessee's highly touted freshman class made its debut performance, a pair of seniors led the way for the Lady Volunteers.

Mercedes Russell scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Sunday as No. 14 Tennessee opened its season with an 87-49 blowout of East Tennessee State.

This marked the debut performance of a Tennessee freshman class that was ranked first in the nation by multiple recruiting services. The four freshmen played more of a supporting role as the Lady Vols relied more on the senior duo of Russell and Jaime Nared, who had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

"They're our leaders," Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said. "They're expected to have big performances. Both of them were solid, vocal, active, rebounded when they needed to, scored when they needed to. They're seasoned vets, and we're going to rely on them a lot."

Russell and Nared delivered double-doubles while playing only 22 minutes each. Anastasia Hayes led the Tennessee freshmen with 17 points, though she also had eight turnovers.

Tennessee pulled ahead for good by making an early 17-0 run with ETSU going scoreless for a stretch of 7 minutes, 54 seconds.

"That's just what we're capable of, how we're capable of playing," Nared said. "I don't think we should take any teams lightly."

ETSU (1-1) couldn't recover from the loss of all-Southern Conference guard Tianna Tarter, who played just six minutes before an injury knocked her out for the remainder of the game. ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said Tarter took an elbow to the face and had six stitches and a broken nose.

Tarter averaged 19.8 points last season and 17 points two years ago.

"We'll get her checked out," Ezell said. "Tianna had a concussion two years ago, so I want to make sure and err on the side of caution with her. ... We need her to be healthy and need her to be fully recovered. If I have to hold her out another game, I'm not opposed to that."