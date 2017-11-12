Packers win first game without Rodgers, beat Bears 23-16

Green Bay shut down the Bears' run game, holding Chicago to 55 yards rushing. Jordan Howard ran for 54 on 15 attempts.

The Bears had a replay challenge backfire in a big way as they were threatening to score in the second quarter. And the offence stalled after Mason Crosby missed a 35-yard field with just over a minute left, giving Chicago one final chance.

THE CHALLENGE

The Packers led 10-3 in the second quarter after Montgomery went untouched through the line for his big TD run.

The Bears were then driving deep in Green Bay territory when their replay challenge near the goal line backfired in a huge way.

Benny Cunningham was ruled out at the 2 after turning a short pass into a 23-yard gain. The Bears challenged the spot, with Fox thinking at the time that it was a touchdown. Worst-case scenario: He figured they would have first-and-goal.

He did not envision this.

Replay officials ruled Cunningham didn't have control when he hit the pylon, and with the ball landing out of bounds, Green Bay took over at the 20.

The Bears didn't lose a timeout, since the call was overturned, though that's a loss they would have gladly taken. Fox screamed at line judge Bart Longson after the ruling and the crowd continued to boo as the Packers took possession.

But Cunningham said the call was correct.

"When I watched the review, I felt like they made the right call," he said. "Just a bad play on my part. The refs got it right."

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN

McCarthy blamed poor communication by himself for the Packers wasting a timeout at the end of the first quarter.

Green Bay had a fourth down at its own 29. Hundley called time with 5 seconds left even though he could have just let the game clock expire.

"I didn't make it clear what we trying to get done there," McCarthy said.

INJURIES

Packers: Hundley didn't sound too concerned about his hamstring, saying, "You figure it out and you keep playing." ... McCarthy had no update on Montgomery and Jones. ... S Morgan Burnett sat out with a groin injury.

Bears: The Bears held out RG Kyle Long (finger). With Long out, Cody Whitehair started at right guard and Hroniss Grasu at centre. ... LB Danny Trevathan (calf) and TE Dion Sims (illness) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19.

Bears: Host Detroit Lions on Nov. 19.

