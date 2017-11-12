No. 16 Louisville rallies past George Mason 72-61

Perry and Nwora made all six of their combined shots. Perry scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, while Nwora was 3-for-3 from long range for 10 points. Adel meanwhile went 9 of 17 from the field to help the Cardinals win before 18,304.

"My first minute I was like, shaking a little bit," Nwora said. "But then I was alright. Then, in the second half I just focused on defence. Once I did that, the offence just came to me."

Jaire Grayer had 20 points and Justin Kier 18 for George Mason (1-1), which led 46-45 with 11 minutes remaining before Louisville took control.

"I thought we played with quite a bit of composure," George Mason Dave Paulsen said. "Our guys battled. To only give up seven offensive rebounds to that group is really great. (If) we had a couple open looks to go down, a couple free throws to go down and it might be a different result."

BIG PICTURE

George Mason: The Patriots pushed the pace throughout and weren't afraid to challenge the taller Cardinals inside. Perimeter shooting was their biggest strength (8 of 27 from long range), but they struggled to keep pace once Louisville started making shots to seize momentum. Ian Boyd had 12 points.

Louisville: The Cardinals moved the ball well and had good looks in the first half, but shots just weren't falling. They became somewhat tentative after that and it looked like Adel would have to carry the offence. That's when Perry and Nwora contributed, with Nwora's 3s coming every time they needed a boost. Louisville's 14-of-20 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, after halftime was huge. It also won the rebounding battle, 36-31.

"We just started making shots," said Perry, who was 3-of-3 from long range while making all eight free throws. "We were getting good looks, doing what we were supposed to do. Playing inside to out. Shooting shots we were supposed to be taking. They started dropping and that's what really changed it."

IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Perry's 17 points were the fifth-highest total for a Louisville freshman debut. It also matched Padgett's total in his Cardinals debut on Dec. 3, 2005, after he transferred from Kansas.

UP NEXT

George Mason hosts Binghamton in Atlantic 10 Conference play Thursday in its opening game of the Cancun Challenge.

Louisville hosts Nebraska-Omaha on Friday in the first meeting between the schools. It's the second of four home games to open the season before the Cardinals face Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press