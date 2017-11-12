Fitzpatrick helps Bucs beat Jets 15-10, end 5-game skid

The loss was especially disappointing for the Jets, considering how well they played in beating Buffalo the previous week.

"Very frustrating," McCown said. "(But) we understand this is the National Football League. You've got to bring your A-game every week. We just didn't come out and play at the level we're capable of."

Winston hurt his shoulder on Oct. 15 and made three more starts before the Bucs decided to shut him down for a minimum of two weeks. The Bucs also played without leading receiver Mike Evans, suspended one game by the league for his role in a sideline skirmish the previous week at New Orleans.

In addition to turning the ball over twice and allowing six sacks, the Jets hurt themselves with several costly penalties.

Jets coach Todd Bowles was unable to explain how his team could play so well against the Bills, then struggle against an opponent that had lost five in a row.

"You don't explain it. It's week by week," Bowles said. "You've got to show up every week in this league or you'll get it handed to you. We didn't show up today."

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

Despite finishing with 275 yards to Tampa Bay's 271, the Jets failed to move the ball with any consistency for more than three quarters. More than 100 yards came on New York's last two possessions, with McCown throwing on almost every play to try to cut into a 12-point deficit.

SACK CITY

The Bucs entered the game with eight sacks, last in the league. Six players — Robert Ayers Jr., Gerald McCoy, Kendell Beckwith, Darryl Tapp, Clinton McDonald and Will Clarke — got to McCown.

INJURIES

Jets: Played without RB Matt Forte, who didn't practice all week because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. ... CB Morris Claiborne left in the first half with a foot injury.

Buccaneers: CB Vernon Hargreaves III left the game in the second half with a sore hamstring and did not return.

UP NEXT

Jets: Bye. Next game at home vs. Carolina on Nov. 26.

Buccaneers: At Miami next Sunday, beginning stretch of three consecutive road games. Rescheduled from Sept. 10 because of Hurricane Irma.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press