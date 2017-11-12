Williams leads Rutgers past CCSU 71-67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Mike Williams had 23 points and four steals and Eugene Omoruyi had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as much-needed sparks off the bench to lead Rutgers past Central Connecticut State 71-67 on Sunday.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Rutgers trailed most of the first half before Williams' pair of free throws gave the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) a 28-26 lead with 2:04 left in the first half before taking a 30-29 halftime lead.

CCSU tied it at 32 with 18:33 to play thanks to a layup by Tyler Kohl and again at 44, courtesy of a Kohl 3-pointer before the Blue Devils retook the lead after a pair of Joe Hugley free throws to make it 46-44 with 10:27 to play. Williams answered with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 9:26 remaining to give Rutgers a 47-46 lead and start a 21-6 run over the next 5:29. Down 65-50, CCSU went on an 11-0 run before Rutgers closed out the game.

Kohl scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for CCSU (0-2, 0-2 Northeast Conference) while Mustafa Jones scored 14 points.